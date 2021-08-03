First@4: USD grad wins silver medal; Two South Dakotans sentenced for defrauding Microsoft; The smell of smoke returns Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

University of South Dakota graduate Chris Nilsen has won a silver medal in the pole vault at the Tokyo Olympics.

According to the University of South Dakota Track and Field Twitter account, Nilsen competed with a new personal best height.

Nilsen is the fourth Olympian in USD’s records.

Two South Dakotans who pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally selling Microsoft computer software worth many thousands of dollars have been sentenced.

Two men have been sent to federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing methamphetamine in South Dakota, primarily in the Rapid City area.

Construction is underway at several Sioux Falls schools, with some projects expected to be completed by the start of the school year.

However, some of the projects are delayed because of building supply shortages.

With school starting in just a little over three weeks, they are working hard to get some of these projects completed.

You may have noticed the smell of smoke had returned to the air as of Tuesday morning.

Last week, KELOLAND News told you why a haze could be seen in the sky and why the air smelled like smoke. Wildfires by Lake Winnipeg in Canada and wind from the north brought smoke to the area.

Air quality alerts were issued last Thursday, July 29, and remained in effect over the weekend and into this week.