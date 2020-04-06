First@4: Updating COVID-19 executive order; Minnehaha County case count; “Safer at home” proclamation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota governor Kristi Noem is extending the timeframe on an executive order and making some changes to the language as part of the state’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

She’s also putting additional measures in place for people over 65 and those with chronic health conditions who live in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties.

Two new deaths are included in the latest COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota. One death was a Beadle County resident; the other was a Minnehaha County resident. There are a total of 288 positive cases in the state; Recoveries increased by 7 on Monday, for a total of 91.

In a KELOLAND-com original now online, we’re taking a closer look at the growing COVID-19 cases in the Sioux Falls area. Digital Data reporter Rae Yost is breaking down the numbers and comparing the cases to other areas of the state.

Rising case numbers prompted Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken to issue a Safer at Home executive proclamation on Monday. Among the recommendations listed: designate one shopper per household. Kids should not be brought along to stores if possible and people returning to Sioux Falls from travel should self quarantine. Find the full document online now.