First@4: Update on Sioux Falls homicide; New tournament at Sanford Pentagon; Hospital beds

Today, the South Dakota Department of Health confirmed 876 more South Dakotans have tested positive for the virus. There are now more than 6,600 active cases. And 52 South Dakotans have been admitted to the hospital.

Despite the increase, current hospitalizations in the state remained around 300. All together, 291 South Dakotans with the virus have died.

Sioux Falls police are searching for a murder suspect involved in a deadly shooting last week on the southwest side of the city.

Ryan Aadland is wanted for his role in a deadly shooting last week on the southwest side of the city. Police say another suspect, Lowell Loberg is also charged with murder. He was out on parole at the time of the crime. He is currently in the state penitentiary.

The Sanford Pentagon will host an eight team, three day multi-team event running November 25-27.

The Bad Boy Mower Crossover Classic will feature eight NCAA division one teams from across the country including Creighton, Dayton, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah, West Virginia and Wichita State.

If you’d like to read more about this tournament, you can find this story on KELOLAND dot com, right now.

Hospitals around the state report daily COVID-19 patient and non COVID-19 patients numbers to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The reports have shown surges in hospitalizations in the state but it varies as to where the most COVID-19 patients are and which regions have the most beds.

The DOH on Oct. 13 added a hospital capacity feature to its COVID-19 information on the website. It includes a breakdown of capacity by four regions in the state and by hospitals within those regions each day.