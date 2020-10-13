First@4: Update on Ravnsborg investigation; Viborg-Hurley football game cancelled due to COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

Tuesday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem along with Secretary Craig Price provided an update to the Ravnsborg crash from Saturday, Sept. 12.

Price said the investigation is ongoing, but they found it appropriate to release Ravnsborg’s toxicology report as well as the recording of the 911 phone call he made.

Officials said a full autopsy report on Boever has not been completed.

The 911 call from South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has been made public.

Shortly after leaving Highmore, Ravnsborg says his vehicle hit what he believed was a large animal. He says he stopped to investigate and called 911 to report the crash.

More than 300 people in South Dakota are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Tuesday, 414 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 29,339, up from Monday (28,925). Total recovered cases is now at 23,007, up from Monday (22,575).

The death toll remained at 288.

Electricity customers of Xcel Energy in South Dakota could be asked to pay more starting January 1, 2021.

For a South Dakota residential customer using 750 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month, the new charge would be $8.92 per month, a $2.27 increase.

The revenue would offset costs of wind-electricity projects and decommissioning biomass projects.

The top 9AA Viborg-Hurley Cougars was set to meet 9A’s top ranked Howard Tigers on Friday, Oct. 16, but that game has been canceled, because of COVID-19.

The two undefeated teams were set to clash in an highly anticipated game, but a COVID-19 change at the Viborg-Hurley school district has forced the cancelation.

According to the district’s website, Viborg-Hurley high school has entered remote learning, which means there will be no extra-curricular activities.