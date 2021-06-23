First@4: Update on KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen; USD alumni heading to Tokyo Olympics; Sanford International extension approved

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Two new deaths were reported in Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health as active cases increased.

The two new deaths reported were a woman and man in the 50-59 and 80+ age ranges.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 22 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,029; Active cases at 162

Don and his wife Pam had their stitches removed Wednesday and will soon be starting physical therapy.

KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen gives update on recovery

The Sanford International Tournament will be in Sioux Falls for at least two more years, the Minnehaha County Club Board of Directors decided.

Sanford International extension approved

USD alumni Chris Nilsen captured the gold at the U.S. Championships, securing his ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Nilsen wins gold at U.S. Olympic Trials

