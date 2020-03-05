First@4: Update on deadly delivery shooting; Mattress recycling business fire; Bill against use of electronic devices while driving broadens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A crime of opportunity. That’s how police described the murder of a pizza delivery driver on the east side of Sioux Falls.

Police arrested 21-year-old Jahennessy Bryant yesterday afternoon along the 4300 block of East 26th Street for two counts of 1st Degree murder, one count of 2nd Degree murder and one count of 1st Degree manslaughter in connection with the deadly shooting.

Crews responded to a fire near the intersection of Kiwanis Avenue and 3rd Street at a mattress recycling business Thursday afternoon.

Sioux Falls Emergency manager Regan Smith says the two-alarm fire happened at a warehouse. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading beyond the building where it started. No one was hurt.

A building that used to house Badlands Pawn will soon open under a new name. The new South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance building will have an opening ceremony on March 13th. While the Alliance will provide many amenities for local Veterans and active duty service members, it will be open to everyone.

More on this story is AHEAD on KELOLAND News at 5 p.m.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online… Whether it’s the common cold, the flu or the new coronavirus, washing your hands is one of the best preventative measures you can do to help thwart off any illness.

Dr. Wendell Hoffman is an infectious disease doctor for Sanford Health. He says it’s important to always have hand sanitizer with you, but there’s no evidence that hand sanitizer is better than soap and water.

You can hear more from Dr. Hoffman in this KELOLAND.com Original online right now.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre… Most drivers in South Dakota could soon be prohibited from using mobile electronic devices while operating motor vehicles, under legislation that got final approval Wednesday. The state Senate voted 24-11 for HB 1169. Next stop is Governor Kristi Noem to decide whether it becomes law July 1st.

Texting while driving is already illegal in South Dakota. But the current ban has rarely been enforced, because it’s a secondary offense. That means law enforcement must have a different reason to stop a vehicle.