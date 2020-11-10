First@4: Two dead in I-229 crash; Flu vaccine numbers down; COVID-19 update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s top stories as for 4 p.m.:

Active coronavirus cases and people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 are both at record highs Tuesday, according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll rose to 540. There have been 115 deaths since Nov. 1. New deaths reported on Tuesday were two men and one woman with two listed in the 70-79 age range and one in the 80+ age range.

On Tuesday, 1,024 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 57,334. There were 1,018 PCR cases and six antigen cases reported for a total of 1,024 new cases.

Active cases are at 16,595, another single-day record and up from Monday (16,266).

The South Dakota Department of Health will be adding more technology including text messages and emails to its contact tracing efforts.

Also, a secure portal will be available for people to log into to help in the effort to connect with those in close proximity, Malsam-Rysdon said.

As of Tuesday, there are 369 people working to do contact tracing and case investigation including DOH staff and members of the National Guard.

Ellsworth Air Force Base is one of nine in the world being categorized as a “red” installation.

With the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area, anyone who arrives for duty or wants to leave Ellsworth Air Force base for another military base needs to meet specific requirements or have an approved waiver.

To protect others as well as themselves, South Dakota Unified Judicial System employees in the state Capitol and another building in Pierre began wearing face masks Monday at times they were outside their own offices.

The Jones County Courthouse in Murdo closed Monday at 8:12 a.m .because of COVID-19 and is expected to reopen at 8 a.m. The Jones County Clerk of Courts is closed until November 16. People needing immediate assistance can contact the Circuit Administration office at 605-773-3712.

Health officials gave an update on the influenza vaccine in South Dakota on Tuesday.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said 252,000 South Dakotans have received the influenza vaccine in 2020. That number is down 6,400 from the same time in 2019.

Malsam-Rysdon said flu vaccination helps in the fight against COVID-19 because health care resources won’t have to focus on flu as much.

Authorities confirmed to KELOLAND News there are two deaths related to the crash on Interstate 229 Tuesday morning.

Drivers in Sioux Falls are being asked to avoid Interstate 229 and 10th Street area Tuesday.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue tweeted crews are responding to a ‘multi-vehicle’ crash on Interstate 229 and south bound traffic is stopped at 10th Street on I-229.

KELOLAND News has learned northbound traffic on I-229 is being diverted off at 26th Street. Multiple cars can be seen in the ditch.

The Sioux Falls area is expected to receive 3 to 6 inches of snow on Tuesday.

Do you have a veteran in your life? KELOLAND News wants to honor them on Veteran’s Day, November 11. We’re also asking you to send in photos of your veterans and their stories for a KELOLAND.com Original. If you’d like to be contacted for a story, please include that information as well.

Send in your photos with their stories to WFowkes@keloland.com.