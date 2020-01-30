First@4: Two arrested after stolen truck chase; Highway 81 open; 2019 crash fatalities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s quick look at today’s top stories:

Two people are behind bars today in connection with a stolen truck and police chase last night in Sioux Falls.

Authorities say they arrested Benjamin Swalley after he allegedly hit an 18-year-old with a gun and stole his pickup.

The victim called the police and while they were sitting in the patrol car, he reportedly spotted his stolen truck.

Police chased the vehicle until it crashed into a snowbank near 27th and Norton. Swalley is facing multiple charges including grand theft, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a violent offender and drug possession.

Janelle Nelson was also arrested for drug possession and had a warrant for drug possession.

The stretch of Highway 81 between Arlington and Madison is back open today after months of being closed. Heavy rain this spring and summer caused enough damage to close the road. Crews have been working on raising the highway since August.

Students at Lower Brule High School are being honored for an invention idea on a solar-powered Bluetooth speaker and cell phone charger.

On February 5th, the high school’s InventTeam will showcase an invention idea that earned a 10-thousand-dollar grant from the Lemel-MIT Program.

Although crash fatalities are expected to reach an historic low for 2019, rural roads are still dangerous place for vehicles.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said the state was on pace for a record low number of roadway fatalities as of 102 as of January 28.

If a person dies within 30 days of a crash, that death is recorded as a traffic fatality.