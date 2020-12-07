First@4: Total COVID-19 cases at 86,500 in S.D.; Push for continued mitigation efforts in Sioux Falls; Explanation for lights in sky

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

Active coronavirus cases and current hospitalizations went up in the latest COVID-19 update South Dakota’s Department of Health.

On Monday, there were 509 new total coronavirus cases announced bringing the state’s total case count to 86,500. Total recovered cases are now at 68,576 with active cases approaching 17,000.

The death toll remained at 1,110. There have been 164 deaths reported in December.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken asked residents to continue with COVID-19 mitigation efforts, saying the local mask mandate is working to slow the spread.

He stressed measures such as physical social distancing and washing hands are also very important.

While the news surrounding a coronavirus vaccine is promising, TenHaken said the public needs to keep up with mitigation efforts because the vaccination won’t be available to the general public until at least March.

Governor Kristi Noem is set to speak before South Dakota lawmakers on Tuesday for the annual budget address.

She’ll return to the state following a weekend that included visits to Texas and Georgia.

We’re taking a closer look at the governor’s recent travels in a KELOLAND.com Original now online.

A string of lights in the sky over the weekend caught the attention of many people. It turns out SpaceX uses satellites that can criss-cross the skyline.

KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens noticed the lights while outside with his family. Hear his explanation of the event in the story below.