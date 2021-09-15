First@4: TikTok trend targets schools; Petition to call special session for Ravnsborg impeachment; Latest COVID-19 update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Active cases of the coronavirus increased by more than 100 according to Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health. The 568 new cases bring the number of active cases to 7,364. One new death was reported, a man in the 30-39 age range from Pennington County.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 568 total new cases; Death toll increases to 2,093; Active cases at 7,364

The annual Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls has been cancelled due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

No 2021 Native American Day parade due to rising COVID-19 cases

A petition seeking a special session of the legislature to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will go out to legislators later this week.

Ravnsborg impeachment petition to be sent to legislators this week

The Sioux Falls School District is warning families about a “concerning” trend on the social media platform TikTok.

School theft, destruction encouraged on social media, Sioux Falls District warns families

