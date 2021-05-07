First@4: Thursday night shooting update; COVID-19 case count; SDSU football hosts semifinals game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

The suspect in a late night shooting on Thursday turned himself into police just more than an hour after the incident.

Police say the victim was making a U-turn when another vehicle pulled up in front of the victim.

When the victim started to get out of his car, 20-year-old Jon Rivera got out of the back of the second vehicle and pointed a gun at the victim. Police say the victim got out his gun before getting back into his vehicle. That’s when Rivera began firing at the victim’s car.

He’s charged with aggravated assault.

76 new total COVID-19 cases and three deaths were announced by the South Dakota Department of Health on Friday.

According to the latest update, there are 77 current hospitalizations; active cases are now at 1,251.

The state’s total case count is now at 123,233.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre: A game-production area in central South Dakota is about to get 70 acres larger.

The state Game, Fish and Parks Commission approved a resolution Friday for a land exchange in Sully County.

The FCS National Championship will be set by the end of Saturday. We preview the SDSU semifinals game in this week’s SportsZone Saturday; find out what other stories we’re covering in the show in the post below.

The weekend forecast includes the chance of rain. Get the latest in the video player above.