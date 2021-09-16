First@4: Thursday COVID-19 data in SD; Great Western merging with Montana bank; Fire at Vermillion High School cancels classes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.:

The South Dakota Department of Health confirmed three more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.

The death toll is now at 2,096. 550 new cases were confirmed today. Current hospitalizations are at 214.

Nearly 58 percent of South Dakotans have completed their vaccinations.

A fire in a chemistry room storage area shut down classes at Vermillion High School Thursday.

Fire crews were called to the high school around 6:30 Thursday morning.

Sioux Falls Fire hazardous material team was called to the high school to help.

No injuries were reported.

A bank with more than a dozen branches in South Dakota will be merging with another bank.

Thursday, Great Western Bank announced an agreement to join forces with First Interstate BancSystem of Montana.

The combined holding company and bank will operate under the First Interstate name and brand.

The merger is expected to be complete in 2022.