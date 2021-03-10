First@4: Three arrested in domestic dispute; Sioux Falls mask mandate to expire; Group D eligible for vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Three arrests have been made regarding a domestic dispute that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The dispute happened around 4 p.m. in the 700 block of S. Duluth Ave. Police say a man and a woman arrived at that address to drop off some items. The woman’s ex-boyfriend lives at the residence. The ex-boyfriend punched the woman and a struggle ensued.

According to the latest update, 209 new COVID-19 cases were announced, bringing the state’s total to 113,962.

There were three new deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,904.

Current hospitalizations are at 73, up from Tuesday.

One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and health care leaders say there is a sense of hope and optimism because of the number of vaccines being given.

Health care leaders from two hospital systems in Sioux Falls thanked the community for support during the past year, while also highlighting the importance of continuing with mitigation efforts.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced on Wednesday that the COVID-19 vaccine will now be offered to all individuals in Priority Group D.

Teachers, childcare workers, college staff, college students and funeral workers now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine thro4ugh Phase I vaccinators.