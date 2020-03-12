First@4: The latest on the COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Leaders with the Sioux Falls School District held a news conference in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic today. The District says they will be reducing access to schools to only students and employees, with all non-essential activities suspended going forward.

Governor Kristi Noem is holding a press conference today to discuss developments surrounding the coronavirus in South Dakota at 4:30 p.m.

In yesterday’s briefing, Governor Noem said she expected the number of cases to rise, but it’s unclear if there are any new cases. Noem’s office said the briefing will “discuss developments surrounding coronavirus in South Dakota.”

Several assisted living, care centers and hospitals across the state are limiting visitors due to coronavirus pandemic.

The State Veterans home in Hot Springs says visitors will be screened before they are allowed in. Monument Health also announced that visitors will not be allowed at its Care Center and Assisted Living in Custer and the Sturgis Care Center.

Sanford Health will stop most visitors from entering health clinics or medical centers beginning Friday.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre: The state Department of Social Services must pay for 211 helpline services throughout South Dakota, under legislation approved Thursday in the state House of Representatives.

