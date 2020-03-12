First@4: The latest on the COVID-19 pandemic

1  of  2
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Leaders with the Sioux Falls School District held a news conference in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic today. The District says they will be reducing access to schools to only students and employees, with all non-essential activities suspended going forward.

You can find the latest on how the Sioux Falls School District is addressing the COVID-19 concerns online right now.

Sioux Falls School District reducing access to schools, suspending non-essential activities

Governor Kristi Noem is holding a press conference today to discuss developments surrounding the coronavirus in South Dakota at 4:30 p.m.

In yesterday’s briefing, Governor Noem said she expected the number of cases to rise, but it’s unclear if there are any new cases. Noem’s office said the briefing will “discuss developments surrounding coronavirus in South Dakota.”

Noem holds second press conference to address COVID-19

Several assisted living, care centers and hospitals across the state are limiting visitors due to coronavirus pandemic.

The State Veterans home in Hot Springs says visitors will be screened before they are allowed in. Monument Health also announced that visitors will not be allowed at its Care Center and Assisted Living in Custer and the Sturgis Care Center.

Sanford Health will stop most visitors from entering health clinics or medical centers beginning Friday.

Monument Health assisted living, care centers closed to all visitors

The spread of COVID-19 across the country has caused many local and national events to be suspended or even canceled. You can find the latest on the South Dakota High school and college athletics online right now.

While high school athletics seem to be going on as planned or with limited attendance, the national sports scene is heading in the other direction. All of this information can be found in a KELOLAND-dot-com original online right now.

The latest on COVID-19 sports-related cancellations, regionally and nationally

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre: The state Department of Social Services must pay for 211 helpline services throughout South Dakota, under legislation approved Thursday in the state House of Representatives.

You can read more on this story from Capitol News Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer.

State department shall fully fund 211 help line for all counties, S.D. House decides

