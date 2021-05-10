First@4: Teenager killed in weekend crash; COVID-19 case numbers; Medical-marijuana use by law officers and 911 dispatchers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Review the top stories as of 4 p.m.

One of two people killed in a crash in Sioux Falls this weekend was a Washington High School student.

It happened at 11:40 p.m. Saturday at East Arrowhead Parkway and Highline Avenue, by Dawley Farm Village. Police say the two people who died were in the same vehicle, which was hit on the driver’s side by another car that ran a red light. The driver of the vehicle that was hit is identified as 17-year-old Javier Velasquez of Brandon. A 20-year-old man in Velasquez’s car also died in the crash. Two passengers were taken to the hospital.

One new COVID-19 death was reported in South Dakota in Monday’s data release.

According to Monday’s update, 77 new cases were reported since Friday. The DOH does not release COVID-19 data on the weekends. The state’s total case count is now at 123,310.

Active cases are now at 1,211.

South Dakota’s Law Enforcement Officers Standard and Training Commission can prohibit medical-marijuana use by law officers and 911 dispatchers, the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee decided Monday.

The vote to accept the commission’s package of proposed rules came despite a provision in South Dakota’s new law legalizing medical marijuana that says state boards and commissions can’t penalize for its use.

IM 26 takes effect July 1.

Capitol News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer looks at the concerns that led to the vote in a story now online.

