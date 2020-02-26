First@4: Suspected car thief arrested; Kids making dog treats; Coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s quick look at today’s top stories:

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars today. Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said police arrested 29-year-old Shawn Michael Long who had three warrants associated with stolen vehicles.

Police believe Long is responsible for more car thefts and say more charges against Long are likely. The warrant charges are from thefts in February, but Clemens said Long is likely associated with some car thefts in January as well.

Questions about the ownership of a strip of land within the Sioux Steel Co. site in downtown Sioux Falls has created a new, unexpected hurdle for the proposed $185 million redevelopment of the property.

The land in question was once a channel of the Big Sioux River and has ownership origins that stretch back beyond South Dakota statehood all the way to the presidency of Abraham Lincoln.

Harrisburg Horizon junior kindergarteners are mixing up dog treats this week to ell for a cause. The treats are sold for a dollar and the proceeds will benefit Almost Home Canine Rescue.

KELOLAND’s Matt Holsen will have more on this story tonight on KELOLAND News at 6 p.m.

Cases for the new coronavirus are still rising. According to the website tracking cases made by John Hopkins University of Engineering, there are 81,245 confirmed cases throughout the world with 57 cases in the United States.

Everything you need to know about the coronavirus all online right now on KELOLAND.com

The state Department of Education should count all children in South Dakota who have hearing loss, from birth through high school, a panel of the Legislature decided Wednesday. The House Education Committee voted 9-6 to endorse House Bill 1228. The measure faces a House debate Thursday.