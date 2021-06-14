First@4: Support for family of drowning victim; Teenage driver charged following Sioux Falls crash; Comedy show planned for PREMIER Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

Local businesses and community members are coming together to support the family of a 10-year-old boy who died in the Big Sioux River near Hudson over the weekend.

According to a GoFundMe, the boy had jumped into the river to help his sister who had fallen into the water. A dive team recovered the child’s body a few hours into the search.

Coming up on KELOLAND News, we’ll hear from a business owner with plans to support the family with a special project.

Nine teenagers were in a car involved in a high-speed crash early Sunday morning.

Sioux Falls Police say a Ford Escape was going north in the southbound lanes on Minnesota Avenue when it crashed into a southbound Toyota Avalon around 1:30 a.m. south of 57th Street.

The driver of the Toyota needed to be extricated from the vehicle. The 14-year-old driver of the Ford Escape faces a number of charges.

There were no new deaths and 13 new total coronavirus cases reported in Monday’s COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The state’s total case count is now at 124,356.

As of Monday, 55.8% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while nearly 51% have completed the vaccination series.

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center will host a night of laughs later this summer.

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy will perform in Sioux Falls on Sunday, August 22. Tickets to the general public go on sale this Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m.

Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!

Temperatures will remain hot across KELOLAND this week; find the latest forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the video player above.