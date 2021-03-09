FIRST@4: Summit League Women’s Champions; COVID-19 cases in S.D.; Ravnsborg impeachment latest

Here is a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The USD women’s basketball team is marching on to the NCAA tournament after defeating Omaha in the Summit League Championship game Tuesday afternoon.

USD rolled to their second straight conference title with a 66-43 victory. USD has played in 8 out of the last 9 championship games. This is the third time USD has won the Summit League title.

Yotes guard Chloe Lamb was named the tournament MVP.

For the first time, 12 South Dakota Department of Transportation snowplows have names.

In January, the DOT asked the public to get creative and submit names for their snowplows. The winners have been pick and the snowplows have official names.

5th grader Lilly Kroger chose the name “Frosty the Snowplow” and was able to receive a close-up tour the snowplow.

According to the latest update, 157 total new COVID-19 cases were announced. Active cases are now at 2,097, up from Monday.

Current hospitalizations are at 71, up from Monday.

There were no new deaths reported Tuesday.

The South Dakota House has put Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s impeachment on hold.

Its original sponsor, Will Mortenson, was the only lawmaker who spoke on the matter Monday, as the South Dakota House adopted a watered-down resolution regarding the possible impeachment of the state attorney general.

The vote was 57-11 for HR 7001 that says the House “may evaluate” whether articles of impeachment are necessary against Ravnsborg after his criminal proceeding is complete.

Watch the latest forecast update from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.