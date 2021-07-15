First@4: State pen warden, deputy warden terminated; City of Sioux Falls developing sustainability plan; Drought impacting markets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.:

Governor Kristi Noem has terminated State Penitentiary Warden Darin Young and Deputy Warden Jennifer Dreiske.

The firings come after an internal review conducted by the South Dakota Bureau of Human Resources.

The review was prepared following an anonymous complaint. The report included allegations of sexual harassment, nepotism, poor pay and bad equipment.

The City of Sioux Falls is working on a new sustainability plan. The city has a steering committee working to develop the plan and says the process will be community-driven.

The city is using goals set by other cities in the Midwest to help develop its plan.

The city says the plan should be approved by 2022.

The drought across KELOLAND is having an impact on grain elevators and the market.

With drought comes fewer bushels, meaning the elevators are taking a hit.

The winter and spring wheat commodities are currently struggling the most.