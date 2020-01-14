First@4: State of the State; New flight out of Sioux Falls; Population growth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s quick look at today’s top stories:

The 2020 South Dakota legislative session is underway in Pierre. Capitol News Bureau Chief Bob Mercer, Digital reporter Michael Geheren and KELOLAND’s Kelli Volk were all there for Governor Kristi Noem’s State of the State address.

A new seasonal flight will take travelers from Sioux Falls to Nashville. Allegiant Air announced 44 new nonstop routes on Tuesday morning and the Sioux Falls Regional Airport landed a flight to Nashville International Airport. The flights will be Thursdays and Sundays, starting on May 21.



All five members of the Minnehaha County Commission voted to allow refugee resettlement in the area. The vote comes after Governor Noem said she would let communities choose whether to welcome refugees.

South Dakota’s biggest city is getting bigger. Population estimates for Sioux Falls put the number of residents at more than 190,000.

We’re taking a closer look at that growth in two KELOLAND.com originals.

Data reporter Rae Yost is checking on how nearby towns are growing.

Digital reporter Whitney Fowkes is looking into what businesses the population growth might bring to Sioux Falls.

The upcoming forecast calls for more snow; watch the latest updated from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.



