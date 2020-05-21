First@4: State helping with Black Hawk sinkhole; Absentee voting; PREMIER Center to host PBR championship in July

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s trending stories.

State health officials have confirmed two more people died due to COVID-19 in Minnehaha and Pennington Counties. One of the patients who died was in their 30’s. This brings the statewide death total to 48.

The health department also confirmed 73 more positive cases, bringing the total to more than 4,200.

The COVID-19 numbers as of today point toward repealing the city’s no mingling ordinance, Sioux Falls Public Health Director Jill Franken said this morning during a coronavirus news briefing.

The no mingling ordinance set guidelines for bars, restaurants and similar businesses during the pandemic. The council approved the first step of repealing the ordinance on May 19. The next step is slated for the May 26 council meeting.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem held a news briefing earlier this afternoon. She discussed the investigation into the tribal checkpoints.

Noem says all tribes that are running checkpoints are a part of the investigation being done by the State Attorney General.

The governor also brought up the sinkhole in Black Hawk that has forced more than a dozen families out of their homes. Noem said a state grant program may be able to provide financial help.

If you can’t go to a polling place in person on Election Day, or you feel uncomfortable doing so, you could vote by absentee ballot.

You must be a registered voter before you apply to vote by absentee ballot. You can confirm your registration by going to the Voter Information Portal. Absentee ballot applications were sent to all South Dakotans registered in the statewide voter registration file.

The South Dakota Railroad Board agreed to sell more than two dozen parcels of excess property to their current leaseholders along one of state government’s lines.

The route crisscrosses the Big Sioux River between South Dakota and Iowa. Among the properties are a piece of Calliope Village in Hawarden, the old train depot in Beresford, part of the Union County Fairgrounds in Alcester, a parking lot in Akron, part of a South Dakota game production area near Hudson, a variety of storage sites and some farming and livestock areas.

PBR announced a new televised event that will run from June 5 to July 12. The competition will begin at the South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It will all build up to a championship weekend in Sioux Falls.