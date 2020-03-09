First@4: State budget; Coronavirus concerns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Flanked by House and Senate Republican leaders, Governor Kristi Noem told reporters today the coming state budget will feature 2 percent raises for Medicaid healthcare providers, public schools and state government employees, as well as $3.5 million addition to start and run industrial hemp.
A Sioux Falls man and woman are facing child abuse charges after police had to use Narcan to revive them in a gas station parking lot Friday afternoon.
According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, authorities responded to a gas station near Russell Street and Minnesota Avenue where Nikita Hammer, 21, and Domenik Winstead, 22, were found passed out the car.
Clemens said first responders had to use “quite a few doses of Narcan” to revive both Hammer and Winstead. Employees at the gas station were watching over the 1-year-old until authorities arrived. The child was unharmed, police said.
Hammer and Winstead are each facing charges of abuse and cruelty to a minor under 7 as well as drug charges.
A meat processing plant in Huron has quarantined a worker who returned from South Korea for two weeks.
The man, who is in his 20s, is the third Dakota Provisions employee to be told to stay home after traveling internationally. He returned from South Korea a week ago. There are 7,400 cases of coronavirus reported in South Korea. The other two workers now quarantined returned from Myanmar, where no coronavirus cases have been identified.
Human Resources Director, Mark (Smokey) Heuston, says Dakota Provisions is asking any employee who travels internationally to stay home for two weeks as a precaution.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- CORONAVIRUS: What you need to know in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
- Does South Dakota have enough coronavirus testing kits?South Dakota currently has the ability to test fewer than 1,000 people for the COVID-19, the strain of coronavirus leading to a global outbreak, public health officials confirmed to KELOLAND News.
- Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear: 3/9Global oil prices suffered their worst percentage losses since the start of the 1991 Gulf War, and the S&P 500 plunged so quickly in the first few minutes of trading that it triggered a 15-minute halt in … Read more
Get the latest on this story and other headlines by downloading the KELOLAND News app.