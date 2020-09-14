First@4: State AG involved in fatal crash; CDC recommends day care testing; New scam costs victim $2,600

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Monday.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night on U.S. Highway 14 in Hyde County near Highmore, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. Joe Boever was struck and his body was found on Sunday morning, the DPS said.

Active COVID-19 cases and current hospitalizations remained high in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Monday, 163 new positive cases of coronavirus were announced, bringing the state’s total to 16,801, up from Sunday’s total of 16,638. There are now 14,118 recovered cases, persons who can no longer transmit the virus, an increase from a total of 13,993 on Sunday.

Active cases increased to 2,499 from Sunday’s 2,461.

Sioux Falls Police are reporting another gift card scam.According to police, a 35-year-old woman received a call on Friday morning from someone with a Russian accent.

The victim was told she had warrants out for her arrest and that she needed to buy gift cards. The woman made two trips to Target and bought gift cards totaling $2,600 and gave the numbers to the scammer.

A new Centers for Disease Control report recommends testing at day care centers.

The report says a study of three day care centers in Utah showed that even children under 10 with no symptoms transmitted the coronavirus.

The youngest child to transmit the virus was eight months old.

Warm weather should be with most of KELOLAND through Wednesday but not as hot as today when temperatures could reach 90 in some parts of the state. While things will cool down a bit Tuesday and Wednesday, more noticeable cooler temperatures are on the way on Thursday.