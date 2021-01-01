First@4: Standing Rock Tribe vaccine priority; Congress overrides Trump veto; SD increases minimum wage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories:

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe says they’re prioritizing the COVID-19 vaccine for those who speak Dakota and Lakota Languages.

The Standing Rock Chairman says they’re doing this in order to keep customs alive.

The chairman says about 300 people on the reservation are fluent in the language.

Congress has overridden President Donald Trump’s veto of a defense policy bill, a first by lawmakers since he took office nearly four years ago.

The Republican-controlled Senate easily turned aside the veto. Lawmakers dismissed Trump’s objections to the $740 billion bill and handed the president a stinging rebuke weeks before his term ends.

Trump rejected the defense measure last week, saying it failed to limit social media companies he claimed were biased against him during his failed reelection campaign.

South Dakota will be increasing its minimum wage.

The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation says that beginning Janiary 1, the minimum wage for nontipped employees in South Dakota will be $9.45 per hour. The prior wage was $9.30 per hour.