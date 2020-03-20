First@4: Standardized tests not mandatory; Tax Deadline; SF schools serve more than 6,000 lunches

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Here is a quick look at today’s top stories.

Schools and students in the United States do not need to worry about national standardized tests, President Donald Trump announced Friday.

Trump said with many schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Education will not enforce students in elementary through high school to take national standardized tests for the 2019-20 school year.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash involving a Jefferson Lines Bus in southeast KELOLAND.

The bus was northbound when it attempted to pass a pickup in the driving lane. The bus driver lost control and ended up rolling into the ditch. Twelve passengers and the driver were on board the bus. All were taken to area hospitals, however, the extent of any injuries is not known at this time.

Geof Gunderson teaches classical guitar through the national Childbloom Guitar Program. Right now, he and his students are getting extra creative when it comes to lessons.

These lessons are taking place using Zoom video conferencing. Gunderson says it certainly has it’s challenges depending on his home’s internet speeds. You can find out more tonight on KELOLAND News at 10 p.m.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused tax day to be moved from April 15 to July 15.

Tax day is the deadline you are required by the federal government to submit your income tax returns. The deadline was moved back three months to help citizens during this pandemic.

More than 6,000 meals were served to students in the Sioux Falls School District this week on Monday through Wednesday. COVID-19 caused the schools to close on those three days. The district decided to serve breakfast kits and sack lunches at six locations on those days.

Breakfast and lunches will continue next week while the district campuses are closed. KELOLAND.com’s Rae Yost has more on this story online right now.