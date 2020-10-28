First@4: Sports-betting could go throughout SD; “Mask up” SD; Man arrested at Trump rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

South Dakota’s top health officials say the state will be ready to receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines in mid-November. However, they are not sure when the vaccine itself will ready.

The news comes as nine new COVID-19 deaths as well as single-day records for active cases and current hospitalizations were reported in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll increased to 384. In October, the deadliest month of the pandemic, there’s been 161 deaths in South Dakota.

South Dakota has 28 possible cases of people getting infected more than once with COVID-19.

KELOLAND News recently talked with a Sioux Falls woman who tested positive for COVID-19 twice, six months apart. When we asked the department of health about it, they didn’t have an answer.

Today, State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton, addressed the reinfection issue at the Department of Health weekly news conference. Dr. Clayton says the Centers for Disease Control has not issued states formal guidance on confirmed reinfections of COVID-19.

One of Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign stops took an unexpected twist Wednesday morning. Spokesman Ian Fury says someone showed up at a campaign event in Bangor, Maine with two weapons.

Local police arrested the man. We’re told at no point was the Governor in physical danger. After the arrest, Noem returned to the campaign trail.

She’s making stops in Maine and New Hampshire. Thursday, she heads to Florida.

A proposal to rewrite part of the South Dakota Constitution so that sports wagering would be allowed in Deadwood would also make it available in tribal casinos — and possibly throughout South Dakota.

Amendment B on the November 3 election ballot asks voters to mark yes or no. If a majority of voters support the change, the Legislature would decide how to shape the laws.

The “Mask Up South Dakota” coalition says to keep the state open it needs to follow CDC guidelines: social distancing, hand washing and wearing a mask in public settings.

The state’s medical organizations, health systems, schools and business organizations are banding together to reiterate the call for mask wearing in social situations. While no one is willing yet to call for a mask mandate, business and health care leaders say you need to wear a mask to keep hospitals from reaching capacity and to keep schools and businesses open.

The majority of South Dakota voters who took part in our KELOLAND Media Group/Argus Leader 2020 Election Poll have a favorable opinion of the state’s governor.

As part of our 2020 Election poll, we asked 625 likely voters in South Dakota to respond to a series of questions regarding the upcoming election.