First@4: Speeding ticket for South Dakota’s AG; Active COVID-19 cases above 5,000; Try 3 for Dakota Bowl

South Dakota’s Attorney General received a speeding ticket for going more than 20 miles per hour above the speed limit just days before he was sentenced on charges related to his driving the night of a deadly crash.

According to court documents, Jason Ravnsborg was pulled over in Hughes County on Sunday, August 22, for going 57 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone.

More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were announced in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 1,020 new total cases reported on Tuesday. Active cases are now at 5,035. Current hospitalizations are at 216.

The pandemic has taken a mental toll on many people, particularly health care workers who have had to deal with the virus firsthand every day at work.

Now as COVID-19 cases rise due to the Delta variant, there’s concern about the stress that’s putting on those on the frontlines.

Will the third time be the charm? The teams playing in the Dakota Bowl hope their third try at finishing the game will be a success today.

