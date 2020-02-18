First@4: Speed plays a role in a deadly SF crash, Fire in Hot Springs destroys businesses, Watertown business helping protect people from coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say speed played a role in a deadly crash in central Sioux Falls on Friday. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened around 11:30 p.m.

Friday at the intersection 26th Street and Minnesota Avenue. Witnesses told police a both of the cars on Minnesota Avenue were racing and traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash. 20-year-old Jaren Fountain was driving the Volkswagen; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A fire in Hot Springs destroyed four businesses. The fire started Monday evening in the Vault restaurant and spread to a Chinese restaurant, a quilt shop and an ice cream parlor. No one was hurt in the fire.

Governor Kristi Noem moved another step closer Tuesday to adding more restrictions to South Dakota’s laws against human trafficking. The state Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously endorsed House Bill 1047.

The bill would better define perpetrators so they could be more easily identified, while victims could be better identified and could get the services and support they need.

A Watertown business is helping people in China protect themselves from the novel coronavirus. 73,4450 cases have been confirmed throughout the world of the new coronavirus.

Midwest Medical Service sent thousands of medical masks overseas to help a South Dakota-based business with a plant in China.