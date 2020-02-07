First@4: Speed not a factor in 12th Street death; Coronavirus patients; South Dakota flu numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say speed was not a factor in a pedestrian versus Jeep crash earlier this week. Police say 69-year-old Marvin Thornton was crossing 12th Street near Williams avenue Wednesday morning when he was hit by the east-bound jeep.

Thornton later died at the hospital. Police are still investigating the crash, using surveillance video from a nearby business.

Wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month, killing Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not show any outward evidence of engine failure, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The group was flying to a girls basketball tournament when the helicopter went down. The NTSB is investigating, including any role heavy fog played, and a final report isn’t expected for at least a year.

Hundreds more people evacuated from the coronavirus zone in China are arriving at military bases across the U.S. All passengers will be quarantined for 14 days and monitored for any signs of illness. The exact number of people arriving to stay in San Diego, San Antonio and Omaha, Nebraska, hasn’t been released.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online, we’re looking at another illness making the rounds.

The number of flu cases in South Dakota has doubled in recent weeks. The latest report shows nearly 4,400 confirmed cases in the state. We’re looking at what clinics in the area are seeing in a story you can find online now.

Heavy snow is possible in parts of eastern KELOLAND this weekend. Scroll down in the First@4 story for a look at today’s forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.