First@4: Special session for S.D. lawmakers; COVID-19 case count; Robbery arrests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

South Dakota lawmakers will meet October 5 for a special session of the Legislature. Governor Kristi Noem called for the session on Monday. Lawmakers will discuss COVID-19 spending and policy issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers had already been holding joint committee meetings to make recommendations to the interim Appropriations Committee.

South Dakota received $1.25 billion from Congress for the governor to commit by December 30.

South Dakota had 173 more new positive COVID-19 cases today, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The state now has 18,869 total positive cases, with 161 people in the hospital.

Active cases are at 2,890. Recovered patients are at 15,777.

The deaths remained at 202.

Two men face charges in two separate robberies in Sioux Falls.

Jamal Green was arrested for aggravated assault, robbery, aggravated eluding, hit and run, grand theft and fleeing police in an incident first reported at 4 a.m. Monday. Police arrested Green following a chase around 5:30 a.m.

It didn’t take police long to catch Caleb Fraser after he attempted to rob a Taco John’s on East 10th Street over the weekend. Fraser was arrested near 9th Street and Blauvelt Avenue.