First@4: Southeastern Ave. open at 26th Street; Sioux Falls Parade of Lights; Changes at McLaughlin School District

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

On Friday, 1,611 new total coronavirus cases in South Dakota.

That brings the state’s total case count to 62,327. Total recovered cases are now at 43,132.

Active cases are at 18,627; current hospitalizations are at 556. Just one death was reported on Friday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 61 are considered “substantial” community spread with five counties listed as “moderate” community spread.

Drivers in eastern Sioux Falls will be able to travel on Southeastern Avenue north of 26th Street.

The road has been closed due to a large construction project in the area. Road crews say they will still be restricting some turning movements as they continue construction in the area.

For 28 years, the Parade of Lights has beamed down the street of Philips Avenue as a beacon that the holiday season has officially begun.

However, the parade will look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Annual Parade of Lights will be a parked parade this year, with the floats parked on Philips Avenue so people can walk around and enjoy the celebration.

The McLaughlin School District has taken serious precautions when it comes to protecting their students and the community from COVID-19, including cancelling winter sports.

To start, the McLaughlin School District began their hybrid model for the school year. After seeing the impact one positive COVID-19 case can have on a community, the district decided to shift to remote learning, but administration and staff wanted to be sure all students had access to the internet for their learning.

Since July, South Dakota’s economy has rained in millions of dollars more into state government’s treasury than legislators and other officials had expected. In October alone, ongoing revenues ran $21 million dollars more than the Legislature had forecast last winter.

KELOLAND Capitol News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer finds out how wind energy is playing a roll in the additional revenue.

