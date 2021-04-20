First@4: South Dakotans encouraged to get COVID-19 vaccine; New variant cases found in S.D.; Watch baseball Game of the Week tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

South Dakota health care leaders are asking people across the state to do the right thing and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says vaccinations are the best way to get through the pandemic.

Hear their arguments for getting the vaccine in a story now online.

Six additional B.1.1.7 cases were reported in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health. There have been 61 cases of that variant found in the state.

171 new total COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday. The state’s total case count is now at 121,360.

There is a big movement towards sustainable practices in agriculture, which is why that topic is the focus of SDSU’s upcoming Ag Day.

The event will take place on Thursday, which is also Earth Day. Organizers say they thought the topic of sustainability ties in well with environmental focus of Earth Day.

Learn about what to expect in a KELOLAND.com Original now online.

The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week is a class ‘A’ contest between Brandon Valley and Sioux Falls Washington.

Sioux Falls Washington owns a solid 6-2 record, while Brandon Valley sits at 3-3.

Online coverage will begin around 4:55 p.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

Look for a slightly warmer weather for the rest of the week; get the latest forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler Storm Center in the video player above.