First@4: South Dakota resumes using J&J COVID vaccinations; Latest COVID-19 data in the state; SF police investigating another jewelry scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as 4 p.m.

State health officials announced that starting Monday, you can once again get the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in South Dakota.

On Friday U.S. health officials lifted the pause. To date, more than 16,000 South Dakotans have received the one-dose series vaccine. No serious adverse reactions to the vaccine have been reported in the state.

Two more people who had COVID-19 have died in South Dakota. This brings the death toll to 1,960 in the state of South Dakota.

Active cases increased to 1,822. Health officials reported 94 new cases.

54 percent of people in South Dakota who are 16-year-old and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Sioux Falls police are investigating another two more reports of a scam involving fake jewelry.

Authorities say they’ve received reports of a man in a white SUV asking people for money in exchange for jewelry.

In the first incident, the scammer received more than $8,000 from the victim.