First@4: South Dakota health care workers get COVID-19 vaccine; S.D. electors cast state’s votes; Cooler weather to start the week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota declined on Monday, according to the latest data from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases are now at 12,623. Until this weekend, South Dakota hasn’t been under 13,000 active cases since late October.

Just 317 new total coronavirus cases were reported on Monday, bringing the state’s total case count to 91,354. Total recovered cases are now at 77,472; the death toll remains at 1,259.

The first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer have arrived in South Dakota.

Avera Health and Monument Health each received the first shipments this morning. Sanford Health will receive a shipment on Tuesday.

Vaccine shots will begin for health care workers as early as Monday, health officials said.

Today, Avera administered its first vaccinations for #COVID19. Dr. Jawad Nazir, Dr. Anthony Hericks, and Deb Stansbury were the first to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in #SouthDakota. To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, go to https://t.co/bU296uUNRW. pic.twitter.com/CqrTxl8Qea — Avera Health (@AveraHealth) December 14, 2020

Electors are gathering in 50 states and the District of Columbia to formally vote for the next president.

Most states have laws binding their electors to the winner of the popular vote in their state.

Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 election with 306 Electoral College votes, while President Trump finished with 232.

South Dakota Republican Party chairman Dan Ledermarn and two other Republican leaders met Monday to cast the state’s three electoral votes for Republican candidates Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

Last week in a letter, Governor Noem withdrew as a presidential elector and asked Lederman to serve in her place.

Lederman in his role as head of the state GOP supported President Trump’s attempts to overturn election results in several states.