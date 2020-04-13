First@4: South Dakota first state for COVID-19 clinical trial; record daily number of positive COVID-19 cases for state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at Monday’s top stories:

South Dakota’s Department of Health announced Monday’s COVID-19 test results, which showed another record number of positive cases. There are a total of 868 positive cases, up by 138 from Sunday and recoveries increased to 207, which is also up from Sunday.

Governor Kristi Noem announced Sanford Health will lead a clinical trial investigating the drug hydroxychloroquine for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

The controlled study will include individuals exposed to COVID-19, including frontline health care workers and other high-risk patients.

Researchers hypothesize that the drug could help an individual’s immune system as it works to fight off the disease.

Sioux Falls mayor Paul TenHaken is now requesting Noem extend two executive orders to everyone in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties.

TenHaken says hospitalizations are low now but that’s a trailing indicator. When hospitalizations are high, mitigation efforts are too late. He said it takes weeks to see the impacts of mitigation efforts.

Because of that, he’s asking Noem to issue a shelter in place order for Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties. TenHaken says he’s hoping the governor can revise an order to include everyone in the counties.

State health officials said there are extended dates of potential exposure at the Lane Café in Lane, South Dakota, in early April.

The dates the employee worked while being able to transmit the virus have been extended to include April 1 through April 6. South Dakota State Health Officials say customers who visited the café during that time should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

Sioux Falls School District Superintendent Brian Maher says the possibility of a face-to-face graduation for high school seniors in Sioux Falls still exists. A traditional graduation won’t happen in May, but early input from seniors in the district indicates they’d like a face-to-face graduation even on a later date.

The school district will be sending a survey to seniors in all district high schools as well as interviewing at least 10 seniors from each high school to help determine the 2020 graduation option