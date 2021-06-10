First@4: South Dakota DCI releases new info in death investigation; Latest COVID-19 data; Severe weather in KELOLAND

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.:

The South Dakota DCI says two adults were found dead in the cab of the semi-truck near mile marker 35 on Tuesday, June 8.

The DCI says they’re not looking for suspects and there is no threat to the public.

South Dakota DCI: Two adults found dead in semi-truck along I-29

Authorities have released new details on the crash that killed two high school students last month.

Police say the car that ran a red light and hit another vehicle was traveling 115 MPH.

No charges have been filed because the driver of the speeding car remains in the hospital.

Investigators: Driver going 115 miles per hour before deadly crash in Sioux Falls in May

Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday. That brings the death toll to 2,026.

21 new cases were reported. Actives cases are now at 230.

Current hospitalizations are at 35.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 21 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,026; Active cases at 230

The local 304-A branch of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union has announced a tentative agreement with Smithfield on a new contract that addresses issues of break times and wages.

This comes after the union membership voted to authorize a strike as a negotiations have drug on for more than two months. The union membership will vote on the proposed agreement on June 17th.

Union reaches tentative deal with Smithfield to avoid worker strike

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 