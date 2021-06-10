First@4: South Dakota DCI releases new info in death investigation; Latest COVID-19 data; Severe weather in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.:

The South Dakota DCI says two adults were found dead in the cab of the semi-truck near mile marker 35 on Tuesday, June 8.

The DCI says they’re not looking for suspects and there is no threat to the public.

Authorities have released new details on the crash that killed two high school students last month.

Police say the car that ran a red light and hit another vehicle was traveling 115 MPH.

No charges have been filed because the driver of the speeding car remains in the hospital.

Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday. That brings the death toll to 2,026.

21 new cases were reported. Actives cases are now at 230.

Current hospitalizations are at 35.

The local 304-A branch of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union has announced a tentative agreement with Smithfield on a new contract that addresses issues of break times and wages.

This comes after the union membership voted to authorize a strike as a negotiations have drug on for more than two months. The union membership will vote on the proposed agreement on June 17th.