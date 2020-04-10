First@4: South Dakota COVID-19 cases surpass 500; Smithfield Foods 4th largest hotspot in America

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Here is a look at your top stories on this Friday:

The latest results released by the state Department of Health show an increase of 89 positive cases for a total of 536.

Recoveries rose to 16 to a total of 177, meaning there are 353 active cases in South Dakota.

The new cases announced on Friday include 83 in the Sioux Falls area, where a developing COVID-19 hotspot has been identified.

New numbers released Friday makes Smithfield Foods the fourth largest COVID-19 hotspot in the country, according to data compiled by the New York Times.

Governor Kristi Noem said 190 positive COVID-19 cases are tied to the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls.

Dr. Joshua Clayton of the South Dakota Department of Health said that most of the 190 cases are employees of Smithfield Foods.

In response to the cases at Smithfield Foods, Governor Noem has directed the South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon to declare a public health emergency in Minnehaha county.

Malsam-Rysdon said the public health emergency gives the Department of Health the authority to work with the judicial system to make sure people who may be violating orders such as quarantining or isolating do so.

All customers and employees at the Ellsworth Air Force Base commissary and Army and Air Force Exchange facilities are required to wear face coverings to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The Defense Commissary Agency announced the new policy Thursday, making face masks mandatory for facilities worldwide starting Friday.

Broadway shows and major concerts will return to Sioux Falls but it will be a few months.

The Washington Pavilion has been able to reschedule most of its second half of March, and all of April and May events until later in the year, said Pavilion president and chief executive officer Darrin Smith.

The PREMIER Center has postponed and/or rescheduled 11 events since early March, said Rick Huffman, director of sales and public relations at the PREMIER Center. The remainder of the Sioux Falls Stampede season was canceled.