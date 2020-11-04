First@4: South Dakota ballot issues; Halloween shooting suspect arrested; Summit League

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

There were 14 new COVID-19 deaths and current hospitalizations reached another single-day record (483) in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll increased by 14 to a total of 460.

On Wednesday, 937 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 49,791, up from Tuesday (48,854). Total recoveries are now at 35,423, up from Tuesday (35,041).

Active cases are at 13,908, up from Tuesday (13,367).

Voters in South Dakota said “Yes” on the three ballot questions they had to answer during yesterday’s election. At this time, 95-percent of precincts are reporting in.

So far, 53-percent of voters said “Yes” to Amendment A, which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana.

69-percent of voters said “Yes” to Initiated Measure 26, which would legalize medical marijuana.

And more than 58-percent of voters said “Yes” to Amendment B, which would allow sports wagering in Deadwood.

Sioux Falls police gave an update on a shooting outside a Halloween party that killed a Lincoln High School senior. Police say a juvenile has been arrested, but because of the suspect’s age, police are not releasing the name, exact age of the juvenile or the charges.

The shooting happened outside the Red Sea Pub on east 8th Street Saturday night. 18-year old Venance Kitungano was shot as he was leaving the party, and he later died at the hospital.

Police say people attending the party ranged in age from early teens to 20s, but no alcohol was being served at the party.

The Summit League announced their weekly women’s and men’s doubleheaders that will be played on Fridays and Saturdays or Saturdays and Sundays beginning in January and concluding in late February.

Each team will play 16 games over the course of nine weeks, starting January 2, with the Summit League Tournament being held March 6-9 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

South Dakota State will open the season with a bye in week one, followed by a meeting with Western Illinois.