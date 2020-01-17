Breaking News
With more than 6 inches of snow on ground, city of Sioux Falls issues snow alert
1  of  61
Closings & Delays
Capital Card Services-Brookings Capital Services Chlidren's Museum of South Dakota City of Adrian, MN City of Alcester City of Armour City of Avon City of Baltic City of Beresford City of Brandon City of Brookings City of Canton City of Chamberlain City of Chancellor City of Colton City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of DeSmet City of Edgerton City of Fulda City of Garretson City of Harrisburg City of Hartford City of Hurley City of Huron City of Ireton City of Jasper City of Lennox City of Luverne City of Madison City of Marion City of Milbank City of Parkston City of Pipestone City of Salem City of SF-Street Department City of Springfield City of Tyndall City of Valley Springs City of Volga City of Wagner City of Watertown City of Worthington Dakota Senior Meals in Springfield, SD Falcon Plastics, Inc. First Lutheran Church Giving Hope Inc Lake Area Tech Lutheran Social Services of SD Minnehaha County 24/7 Sobriety Program Restoration Baptist Ministry Center Set Free Sioux Falls Sioux Area Metro Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation SkateAway Social Security Administration – Sioux Falls Southeast Tech Southwest State Stewarts School of Hairstyling Trail King - Mitchell United Hardware Distributing Company

First@4: Snow hits eastern KELOLAND; road conditions and closings

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s quick look at today’s top stories:

Snow is piling up across KELOLAND ahead of expected blizzard conditions through Saturday.  

Travel advisory issued for Sioux Falls

Here’s a look at what driving around in Sioux Falls looked like this morning.  Before noon, police issued a travel advisory for the city due to limited visibility along with snow packed and slippery streets.

The snow and strong winds are making highways in the eastern two thirds of South Dakota slippery.  Here’s a look at SafeTravel USA.

Our KELOLAND News team has been outside throughout the day, showing you conditions and what people are going through. 

For some, cleaning up all this snow is a hassle, but a few others don’t mind it. Look for those stories later this evening on KELOLAND News. We’re tracking cancelled events online.

Digital reporter Whitney Fowkes is compiling a list of games, dances and more that aren’t taking place due to the snow and blizzard. Find a link to that in this story.

KELOLAND Closeline and closings

For the full list of closings of churches, smaller businesses and event announcements around KELOLAND, click here.

The snow will let up for a time before the ground blizzard conditions arrived. 

Scroll down in the First at 4 story for the latest on today’s forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.

Weather Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests