First@4: Snow hits eastern KELOLAND; road conditions and closings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s quick look at today’s top stories:

Snow is piling up across KELOLAND ahead of expected blizzard conditions through Saturday.

Here’s a look at what driving around in Sioux Falls looked like this morning. Before noon, police issued a travel advisory for the city due to limited visibility along with snow packed and slippery streets.

The snow and strong winds are making highways in the eastern two thirds of South Dakota slippery. Here’s a look at SafeTravel USA.

Our KELOLAND News team has been outside throughout the day, showing you conditions and what people are going through.

For some, cleaning up all this snow is a hassle, but a few others don’t mind it. Look for those stories later this evening on KELOLAND News. We’re tracking cancelled events online.

Digital reporter Whitney Fowkes is compiling a list of games, dances and more that aren’t taking place due to the snow and blizzard. Find a link to that in this story.

For the full list of closings of churches, smaller businesses and event announcements around KELOLAND, click here.

The snow will let up for a time before the ground blizzard conditions arrived.

Scroll down in the First at 4 story for the latest on today’s forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.

Weather Resources