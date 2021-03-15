FIRST@4: Snow creates traffic hazard; Suspects arrested with catalytic converters; Visitors return to Sioux Falls nursing home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Monday.

Snow-covered traffic lights have created a hazard for drivers in Sioux Falls.

Strong winds blew the snow into traffic lights across the city, making it difficult to know if you have a green, yellow or red light at intersections.

That appears to have played a role in a crash at 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue mid-morning.

In more rural areas of the state, drivers are also urged to use caution as roads are snow and ice covered.

There were 26 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases are at 2,106, down from Sunday.

The states total case count is at 114,649. There were no new deaths reported on Monday.

Three Des Moines men are in the Minnehaha County jail, accused of stealing catalytic converters in Sioux Falls over the weekend.

Police caught up with them on Saturday evening on North Cliff Avenue. Someone thought they were fishing illegally, but when police checked their bag they found four catalytic converters that had been taken from cars in a salvage yard.

Police are investigating whether the Iowa men were involved in other thefts in the city.

On March 11, 2020, Avera Prince of Peace was one of the first nursing homes in South Dakota to announce no visitors would be allowed.

Now, a majority of residents and staff have received the COVID-19 vaccine and visitors are now allowed back inside the facility.

Residents can have two visitors at a time during visiting hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors must complete a health screening process and wear a mask, but they are once again allowed to meet face-to-face with loved ones.

You can find latest forecast update from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the video player above.