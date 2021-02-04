First@4: Snow advisory in Sioux Falls; Governor Noem holds news conference; Legislation filed to regulate recreational marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

In Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health, six new deaths were reported as active cases continued to decrease at 2,517.

So far, 76,454 people have received both doses of the vaccine with over 100,000 doses administered.

A snow alert was issued in Sioux Falls Thursday morning and will continue until routes are clear. Any vehicle parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

Governor Kristi Noem held a news conference to address the bills her office is pushing to have passed in the South Dakota Legislature.

Noem also expressed her disappointment in President Joe Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline and the impact it will have on businesses and schools in South Dakota.

Legislation has been filed to regulate the sale, possession and consumption of recreational marijuana in South Dakota. But the bill includes a provision that would allow the legislation to be dismissed, if Amendment A is overturned.

Watch the video for the latest forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.