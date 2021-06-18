First@4: Smithfield workers strike deal; bobcat photos from Wagner and 16 local airports receiving federal aid

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a quick look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 304A announced Friday afternoon a new contract has been approved for workers at the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls.

The new contract provides nearly 3,000 workers with major pay increases and expanded benefits

Read more details of the new contract for one of Sioux Falls’ largest employers.

A woman in Wagner snapped some breathtaking photos of a bobcat.

The photos show the bobcat stalking a turkey. The owner of the Avon, Lake Andes and Wagner newspapers sent the photos to KELOLAND News.

You can see photos of the rare cat in a KELOLAND.com Original.

From the Capital News Bureau in Pierre.

The state Aeronautics Commission has given the green light to projects at more South Dakota airports.

The Federal Aviation Administration will provide 100% funding for 16 airports. You can see a list of the airports on our website right now.