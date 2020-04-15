First@4: Smithfield plant is #1 hotspot in the country, Local businesses are raising money for One Sioux Falls Fund

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s top stories:

A South Dakota pork processing plant, which has shut down indefinitely, is now the number one hotspot in the country, according to data compiled by the New York Times and KELOLAND News.

Today, South Dakota DOH officials confirmed 80 new cases of Smithfield employees plus the 126 cases connected to them. That brings the total to 644 cases connected to the plant.

The plant surpassed the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt in the number of confirmed cases.

According to the state health department, South Dakota passed 1,100 positive cases of COVID-19 today.

Of the 1,168 total cases in the state, 329 have recovered from the virus.

Positive cases increased by 180. Recoveries went up 68. And, Active cases increased to 833.

Deaths remain at six, while total hospitalizations increased by six to 51.

Local businesses are trying to raise money for the One Sioux Falls Fund through a unique project they call Sioux Falls Strong. 100-percent of the proceeds go towards the One Sioux Falls Fund. The fund is helping people who are struggling financially during the pandemic.

If you would like to purchase a tumbler go to this story.

Political party caucuses have chosen nine members of the state Senate to investigate a complaint that two top Republican senators were intoxicated while conducting official business at the Capitol during the final working day of the 2020 session of the South Dakota Legislature.

The nine will conduct a formal investigation into whether Senate Republican leader Kris Langer of Dell Rapids and Senator Brock Greenfield of Clark were drunk the evening of March 30 and morning of March 31.

A team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is coming to Sioux Falls Wednesday to help with the Smithfield Foods plant.

Governor Kristi Noem said the state and CDC are working together on a plan to get the plant open as soon as it’s safe. A CDC team arrives today to help assess the situation on the ground.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says the state has cut its peak again. The state is expected to surge a few weeks earlier than expected. However, Sioux Falls will peak a little sooner than that. Noem says the state’s largest city is expected to peak mid-May.