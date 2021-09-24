First@4: Six arrested for burglary in Aberdeen; Tax levy vote in Lincoln County; Augustana bringing D1 hockey to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the days top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

Six people have been arrested in Aberdeen in connection to stolen vehicles and burglary, police say.

Six arrests made in thefts, Aberdeen police say

A tax levy vote set for October 5 in Lincoln County could determine whether property taxes would be raised on homes of certain values or, in the case of the no votes winning, to use the money for roundabouts in the northern part of the county.

Tax levy vote in Lincoln County could result in 2 roundabouts

10 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Fridays update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 470 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,125; Active cases at 7,704

Division 1 hockey is coming to Sioux Falls thanks to Augustana University’s new program.

Augustana to break ground on new hockey arena Oct. 5

