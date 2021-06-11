First@4: Sioux Falls teen recovering from head-on crash; Severe weather across KELOLAND; Top plays of the week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s what’s new at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Eight new cases of coronavirus were reported Friday as active cases decreased to 221.

No new deaths were reported in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Severe weather made its way across KELOLAND early Friday morning with some parts experiencing up to 60 mph winds.

Check out photos sent in from viewers across the state.

A Sioux Falls teen is recovering following a head-on crash in west Sioux Falls in February.

Isaac Corado was one of two teenagers involved and suffered a broken arm, ankle, back, clavicle, sternum, and a partially collapsed lung.

From homeruns to chip-ins on the green, here are this week’s KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week.