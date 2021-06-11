First@4: Sioux Falls teen recovering from head-on crash; Severe weather across KELOLAND; Top plays of the week

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s what’s new at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Eight new cases of coronavirus were reported Friday as active cases decreased to 221.

No new deaths were reported in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 8 total new cases; Death toll remains at 2,026; Active cases at 221

Severe weather made its way across KELOLAND early Friday morning with some parts experiencing up to 60 mph winds.

Check out photos sent in from viewers across the state.

PHOTOS: Severe weather impacts KELOLAND

A Sioux Falls teen is recovering following a head-on crash in west Sioux Falls in February.

Isaac Corado was one of two teenagers involved and suffered a broken arm, ankle, back, clavicle, sternum, and a partially collapsed lung.

Update on teenager’s recovery following head-on crash

From homeruns to chip-ins on the green, here are this week’s KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week.

KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – June 3-9

Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 