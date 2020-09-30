First@4: Sioux Falls School Board to discuss quarantine policy; SD universities propose first doctorate program in computer science

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota decreased — that’s according to the latest report from the Department of Health. Active cases decreased to 3,658, down from Tuesday (3,684).

On Wednesday, there were 392 new coronavirus cases announced, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 22,389, up from Tuesday (21,997). Recovered cases, people removed from isolation status, are now at 18,508, up from Tuesday (18,090).

Augustana University announced today that it will not increase undergraduate tuition for the 2021-22 school year.

Augustana’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously in favor of the tuition freeze, citing the challenges placed on students and their families due to COVID-19. The tuition freeze mitigates a roughly $1,000-increase students would have normally incurred.

Later today the Sioux Falls School Board will decide whether to alter the return to learn plan, so more kids can stay in school. Already this year, more than 1,000 students have had to stay home for two weeks, even if they didn’t have any symptoms.

Tonight’s meeting gets underway at 5 p.m., If you have an opinion that you’d like to share, there will be time for public comment.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre, South Dakota State University at Brookings and Dakota State University at Madison have made a joint request to offer students a doctorate degree in computer science.

The two universities would use their current course offerings if the plans are approved by the South Dakota Board of Regents on October 7.

The schools offered data showing demand in South Dakota is growing for people with computer degrees. There isn’t a similar program in South Dakota

