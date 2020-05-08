First@4: Sioux Falls prepares for COVID-19 case rise as state numbers increase

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s trending stories.

COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continue to climb. The South Dakota Department of Health confirmed 239 new cases, bringing the state’s total to more than 3,100 on Friday.

There are 1,044 active cases, an increase of 198 over Thursday, and 2,069 recovered patients, which is up 41 from Thursday.

Deaths from the virus are at 31, with no new deaths reported on Friday.

We heard from Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken earlier today, as the city braces for a rise in COVID-19 cases. He says flexibility is key in the coming days in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

A no mingling ordinance was passed by the Sioux Falls City Council on Thursday. This will open up more businesses in the city, though there are limitations.

TenHaken says he calls this permissive legislation. It will allow people to go out and do more in the community, if they choose to do so.

A lot of businesses and supporters are searching for ways to help medical workers on the front lines of this pandemic. Fit My Feet Shoe store in Sioux Falls is doing its part.

Owner Nick Kolterman is teaming up with a national shoe brand to donate 500 pairs of shoes to nurses and doctors at Sanford and Avera. Fit My Feet works closely with medical professionals year round.

A 19-year-old woman, who broke into the Sioux Falls airport early Thursday morning, has been arrested after authorities in a different county found her in a stolen car.

According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens, Raven Dainel Sky Ruhlander was arrested in either Aurora or Davison County and transferred back to Minnehaha County.

Ruhlander faces charges of grand theft and burglary.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre: Five investor-owned utilities that sell electricity, natural gas or both in South Dakota are trying to avoid rate cases over their COVID-19 expenses.

They recently made a group filing to the state Public Utilities Commission. The three commissioners determine rates that energy companies charge South Dakota customers.

The companies on the May 1 petition are Northern States Power, doing business as Xcel Energy; MidAmerican Energy Company; NorthWestern Energy; Otter Tail Power Company; and Montana-Dakota Utilities.

They want the regulators to let each company track COVID-19 costs since March 13, when Gov. Kristi Noem declared a state emergency.

The month of May is full of a variety of college and high school graduations. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are holding virtual celebrations.

KELOLAND News will have a running list of links to graduation ceremonies in the KELOLAND area. The graduations will be organized by date in this story online.