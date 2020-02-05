Breaking News
President Donald Trump will remain in office, found not guilty in U.S. Senate
First@4: Sioux Falls pedestrian dies; New crime stats; Protests planned in Pierre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at your top stories on this Wednesday afternoon.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a deadly crash early Wednesday morning. Police say a 69-year-old man trying to cross West 12th Street near Williams Avenue when he was hit by a Jeep.  He died at the hospital. Police say there were no immediate charges for the driver.

69-year-old dies after being hit on 12th Street Wednesday morning

Sioux Falls mayor Paul TenHaken and Police chief Matt Burns say the city is a safe place to live and visit. The two talked about the 2019 crime numbers on Wednesday.

They highlighted a record number of drug seizures and discussed the challenges police continue to face in a growing city. Watch what they had to say online now. 

Officials announce 2019 Sioux Falls crime stats

Some bills being considered by lawmakers in South Dakota are creating tension throughout the state and beyond. It’s prompted some groups to plan protests against these bills to send a message to South Dakota’s legislature. One event is scheduled for next week.

Hear from an organizer in a KELOLAND.com Original.

Groups planning protest in Pierre

A chance of snow returns in the forecast tomorrow, scroll down for a look at today’s forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

