First@4: Sioux Falls man arrested in cold case, 41st St. and Minnesota Ave. changes, first case of West Nile in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. CT.

The first human West Nile virus case of 2020 in South Dakota has been confirmed by the South Dakota Department of Health.

In a news release, State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said “Active transmission of West Nile virus is occurring in South Dakota and people need to protect themselves, especially during evening outdoor activities.” The patient lives in McCook County.

Authorities in Minnesota have solved a cold case homicide from 1974 and the arrested suspect is a 79-year-old Sioux Falls man.

The homicide was investigated for several decades, but no clear suspects or information ever emerged that would lead to an arrest at the time.

During a recent review, authorities found that 79-year-old Algene Vossen, who now lives in Sioux Falls had been listed as a suspect in 1974.

Vossen is being held in the Minnehaha County jail on 2nd-degree murder charges pending extradition to Minnesota.

Current hospitalizations from COVID-19 remain low in South Dakota, according to Friday’s update from the state department of health.

On Friday, 57 new positive coronavirus cases were announced, which brought the state’s total positive case count to 8,200. The number of recoveries increased by 47 to 7,261. Active cases increased to 817 from Thursday. The death toll increased by one to 122.

Changes are coming to one of Sioux Falls’ most busy intersections.

By the end of the day Friday, new traffic patterns will be finished at the intersection of 41st Street and Minnesota Avenue. City Engineer Chad Huew said in a news release the new changes will drop the average delay per vehicle by “11 to 12 seconds for both the morning and afternoon peak traffic times.”

Midwest Honor Flight is still raising money this year despite having to postpone four flights.

The organization is receiving a check from Global Distributing for $3,000 thanks to a promotion with Sparkling Ice sales at Sioux Falls Hy-Vee locations. The donations have been hard to come by during the pandemic.

KELOLAND’s Matt Holsen brings you this story tonight on KELOLAND News at 10 p.m.