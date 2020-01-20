First@4: Sioux Falls house fire; MLK Jr. statue dedication; Tracking bills in Pierre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top news stories for Monday, January 20.

It was a cold day of work for Sioux Falls firefighters who fought a fire over the noon hour. Heavy black smoke could be seen coming from the trailer home near Benson Road and Interstate 229. One man was home when the fire started; he was able to get out though several pets didn’t survive.

On this Martin Luther King Junior Day, Sioux Falls community leaders dedicated a life-size statue of the late civil rights leader. Right now on KELOLAND.com, you can watch an interview from 1961 with Dr. King in Sioux Falls.

A bill introduced by a South Dakota senator would not allow any other government within the state to ban plastic straws, plastic bags and other “auxiliary containers.” Neighboring states like North Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa already have preemption laws.

